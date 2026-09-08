Rhinoland CA Crushes Phonix CA by 8 Wickets in U-12 Smargen Rising Champs Opener

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rhinoland CA registered 8-wicket win over Phonix CA, Sibsagar in the opening match of the 1st U-12 Smargen Rising Champs Trophy at Janata Bhawan ground on Monday.

Batting first, Phonix CA were bundled out for just 74 runs in 24.3 overs, which was easily chased by Rhinoland in 17.1 overs losing 2 wickets.

Brief Scores: Phonix CA 74/10 in 24.3 overs (Harsh Choudhury 17no, Kabir Sonowal 2/6, Norvan Deka 2/20) lost to Rhinoland CA 75/2 in 17.1 overs (Abhik Sarkar 36, Rudrajyoti Sarma 26).

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