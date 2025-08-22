Ajay Singh re-elected Boxing Federation of India President, Pramod Kumar secures Secretary General’s post

New Delhi: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Thursday concluded its keenly contested elections with Ajay Singh emerging victorious in the Presidential race. In a one-sided fight, he secured 40 votes against challenger Jaslal Pradhan’s 26, reaffirming the support of state associations and extending his leadership of Indian boxing.

The elections, conducted with participation from 34 state associations representing 66 votes, also decided the other key office bearers – Secretary General, Treasurer, and Vice Presidents.

In the contest for Secretary General, Pramod Kumar of Uttar Pradesh, who is known for his tireless efforts in ensuring all the domestic national championships take place smoothly, triumphed over Digvijay Singh, the former treasurer, polling 36 votes to 30. The Treasurer’s position was a three-way fight which saw Pon Baskaran secure the post with 28 votes, defeating Anil Kumar Bohidar and R. Gopu.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, “This victory is a reaffirmation of the trust and faith my colleagues from across the country have placed in me. It is not just a mandate, but a recognition of the relentless work we have done together to take Indian boxing forward. I would like to thank Fairuz Mohamed, Chairperson, BFI Interim Committee and Observer, World Boxing, for conducting a free and fair election. I also extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the newly elected office bearers. With the World Championship and World Cup ahead, our singular focus will be on enabling our boxers to deliver their best, bring home medals, and make India proud.”

“My foremost commitment is to ensure that every ounce of energy now goes into strengthening grassroots programs, empowering our junior and youth athletes, and building on India’s growing stature in world boxing,” he further added.

Overall, the elections brought clarity to the future of Indian boxing administration. With Singh at the helm, the federation is set to build on a period of stability and progress that has seen Indian boxing reach new heights.

Under his leadership as BFI President and later as Chairman of the Interim Committee, the sport successfully navigated a challenging phase, with the timely organisation of national championships across all levels and categories, ensuring continuity for athletes. At the same time, India registered impressive triumphs on the international stage, reinforcing the country’s growing stature in world boxing.

The conclusion of the Interim Committee’s tenure now paves the way for a full-fledged leadership team to take charge. IANS

