Sports minister Dr Mandaviya declares open Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025

Srinagar: The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, declared open the Khelo India Water Sports Festival through a video message here on Thursday. The inaugural edition of the KIWSF got off to a sparkling start with a local shikarawalla, Mohsin Ali, winning the first gold medal of the Games.

The three-day event, ending on August 23, will see more than 500 athletes from 28 states and Union Territories taking part in five events. While rowing, canoeing, and kayaking will have 24 medals up for grabs, shikara sprints, Dragon boat race, and water skiing will be the demonstration events.

The opening ceremony of the KIWSF was graced by the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse. The Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha, was the chief guest while the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was the guest of honour. J&K’s sports minister Satish Sharma was also present.

The opening ceremony, besides the Dal Lake, was an attractive affair. Folk dancers and local artists added the local flavour as athletes, coaches, and volunteers lined up at Sheri Kashmir International Convocation Centre to welcome the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025. In the expanding Khelo India calendar, the KIWSF is the second addition after the Khelo India Beach Games in Diu in May.

“Today, when athletes step into Kashmir’s Dal Lake with zeal and enthusiasm to create history, the sight will not only thrill all sports lovers, but will also present to the world a powerful picture of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Great India),” said Dr Mandaviya, adding: “I extend my best wishes to all the young athletes participating in this Khelo India Water Sports Festival. My wish is that you continue to uphold the pride of our nation with the same sporting spirit. With these words, I declare the Khelo India Water Sports Festival Open.” IANS

Also Read: Sabalenka kicks off title defence against Masarova

Also Watch: