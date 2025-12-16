Ajaz Patel, Blundell return as NZ name squad for third Test vs Windies

Wellington: New Zealand off-spinner Ajaz Patel has been selected for the third and final Test against the West Indies, starting on Thursday in Mt Maunganui.

He joined the side in place of Blair Tickner, who dislocated his shoulder while fielding on the boundary during the second Test in Wellington.

The 37-year-old spinner, who famously took all ten wickets in a Test innings against India at the Wankhede Stadium in 2021, could be in line to play his first Test match on home soil since February 2020. Agencies

