Ajinkya Naik elected youngest President of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA)

Mumbai: Incumbent Secretary Ajinkya Naik was on Tuesday elected the youngest-ever President of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), replacing the late Amol Kale, who passed away in New York in June while on a trip to watch the T20 World Cup. Ajinkya Naik, just 37, got elected by beating Vice-President Sanjay Naik, who enjoyed the support of Mumbai BJP chief and BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar, by 107 votes in the election conducted on Tuesday. Ajinkya polled 221 votes to 114 by Sanjay in a one-sided contest.

"Heartiest Congratulations to Mr. Ajinkya Naik who has been elected as the President of the Mumbai Cricket Association in the MCA elections held today, the Mumbai Cricket Association said in a post on its official handle on X, formerly Twitter.

Ajinkya Naik's election was on expected lines after he had secured the "behind the scenes" support of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo and former MCA, BCCI and ICC President Sharad Pawar. IANS

Also Read: Former India cricketer Sudhir Naik passes away at City hospital

Also Watch: