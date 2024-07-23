International Cricket Council (ICC) monitoring situation in Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup

New Delhi: Amidst ongoing violence in Bangladesh, where people have been killed and protests happening on the streets, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said they are monitoring the situation in the country which is scheduled to host Women’s T20 World Cup this year from October 3-20.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, but the event is still some time away. The situation appears to have improved over the last 24 hours,” an ICC source, currently in Colombo for the ongoing annual conference, was quoted as saying in a report by Cricbuzz. Ten teams will play 23 matches over 18 days of the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup at two venues - the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. India are in Group A alongside New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and defending champions Australia, while Group B comprises hosts Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies and Scotland. It is the second time Bangladesh is hosting the tournament after last doing so in 2014.

The report added that the issue of unrest in the country, especially with foreign students exiting Bangladesh, was brought to the attention of the Bangladesh Cricket Board officials, but it was not on the agenda of the influential Board, which was meeting in Colombo at that time.There will be 10 warm-up matches from September 27 to October 1, all taking place at BKSP in Dhaka. South Africa will play England in the opening match of the Women’s T20 World Cup.(IANS)

