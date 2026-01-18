Ajinkya Rahane pulls out of remaining Ranji Trophy matches

New Delhi: Ajinkya Rahane will miss Mumbai’s last two Ranji Trophy matches, against Hyderabad from Jan 22–25 and Delhi from Jan 29 to Feb 1.

Rahane reportedly informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he won’t be taking part in the remainder of the red-ball season due to “personal reasons”.

“We will be picking the Mumbai team for their second stage of league game, Rahane won’t be taking part as he has informed MCA that he won’t be available for the remaining two red ball games,” a source was quoted in an Indian Express report.

Ahead of the 2025-26 domestic season, Rahane relinquished the Mumbai captaincy, saying, “I believe it’s the right time to groom a new leader.” MCA then appointed India all-rounder Shardul Thakur as the new captain of the 42-time Ranji champions. IANS

