Ajinkya Rahane Sets Unwanted IPL Record for Most Ducks as Opener in KKR vs RR Clash at Eden Gardens

Kolkata: Ajinkya Rahane endured another forgettable outing in IPL 2026, registering a two-ball duck and in the process becoming the player with the most ducks as an opener in the tournament’s history during Kolkata Knight Riders’ clash against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Rahane’s dismissal came early in KKR’s chase of 156, when he fell in just the second over to Nandre Burger. Attempting to cut a short delivery outside off, Rahane was undone by extra bounce, edging the ball behind to Dhruv Jurel, who completed a straightforward catch. The early blow left KKR reeling at two wickets down within the first eight balls.

The dismissal marked Rahane’s second consecutive duck this season and his 12th as an opener in IPL history, pushing him past Parthiv Patel (11) to the top of an unwanted list. Notably, Rahane now sits ahead of names like Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir and David Warner in this regard.

Rahane’s form this season has been inconsistent, with his scores reading 67, 8, 8*, 41, 28, 0 and 0. While he has shown glimpses of fluency, the lack of consistency at the top has hurt KKR’s starts. IANS

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