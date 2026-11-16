Akane Yamaguchi wins Japan Masters

TOKYO: Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi beat China’s Wang Zhiyi to win the Kumamoto Masters title on home soil on Sunday, with all-conquering world number one An Se-young not competing at the tournament. World number two Yamaguchi downed third-ranked Wang 21-14, 22-20 to claim her fourth title of a women’s badminton season dominated by An.

The South Korean has won an incredible 11 titles, including the world and Asian Games crowns, and has lost only one match all year. Agencies

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