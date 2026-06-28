Alex Baena Strike Sends Spain into World Cup Knockouts as Uruguay Crash Out

Guadalajara: Alex Baena’s first-half strike proved decisive as Spain defeated Uruguay 1-0 on Friday to top Group H and book their place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage, while Marcelo Bielsa’s side bowed out of the tournament.

Spain topped the group with seven points from their two wins and a draw, with tournament newboys Cape Verde taking the second knockout spot on three draws. Uruguay departed with just two points, the same as last-placed Saudi Arabia.

Baena opened the scoring in the 42nd minute by finding some space on the edge of the box and blasting a shot through experienced Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

It was a bit of an odd goal, with both Manuel Ugarte and Lamine Yamal having treatment on the field as play continued, but Baena did not hesitate.

Uruguay had started bright with Varela tasked with tightmarking a dangerous Yamal, and Spain’s early play centred on two well-placed set pieces from Baena; the first he put on for Pau Cubarsi who headed over in the 16th and then two minutes later another left-wing delivery saw Cubarsi miss over again. The South American’s best chance before the interval was in the 27th minute when Federico Valverde pounced on a Rodri mistake and slipped the ball through to Darwin Nunez, but the striker went for an over ambitious backheel instead of shooting.

Muslera went off for some time at half-time following his error, but Uruguay struggled to carve out many chances in the second half, despite seeing more possession. In second half substitute Federico Vinas fired a chance high over the bar from a Maxi Araujo cross, while Spain looked lively on the counter. IANS

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