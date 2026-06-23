Pina’s Historic Free-Kick Fires Debutant Cabo Verde to 2-2 Draw with Uruguay in World Cup Clash

Miami: Debutants Cabo Verde registered another draw with a former FIFA World Cup winner after they recovered a half-time deficit to hold Uruguay 2-2 here at Miami Stadium. Cabo Verde took a shock lead when Telmo Arcanjo earned a free-kick and, from 34 yards, Kevin Pina fired it through a gap in the wall and into the bottom corner. Uruguay nevertheless swung the contest in their favour with quick-fire goals before the break. Maxi Araujo stooped to nod the ball home after Rodrigo Bentancur’s header came back off the post, before Agustin Canobbio cushioned Araujo’s knock-down past Vozinha.

Bubista’s side were gifted an equaliser when Varela capitalised upon a defensive mix-up and slotted home. It was all Uruguay thereafter but, with the legendary Luis Suarez cheering them on from the stands, they were unable to break down a defence marshalled masterfully by Pico Lopes and Sidny Lopes Cabral.

Uruguay’s Muslera and Vozinha of Cabo Verde ensured that two goalkeepers in their 40s started a World Cup game for the first time ever.

Cabo Verde boosted their hopes of reaching the knockout phase with their second point in Group H. The African island nation face Saudi Arabia, thumped 4-0 by Spain earlier Sunday, in their final group game next Saturday, knowing victory would secure a last-32 berth.

“I want to congratulate the team and all of our people for the way we played, with our hearts. We finished the match under a lot of difficulty, with many players already suffering from cramps. But our team was brave throughout, always looking to win the game, and that makes us very happy. We trust all of our players. We always make changes, and our team continues to approach matches with the desire to win and with good organization. We have to be pleased with what we achieved today,” said Cabo Verde coach Bubista. IANS

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