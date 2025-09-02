Alex De Minaur races into third US Open quarters

NEW YORK: Alex de Minaur underlined his intent on Monday at the US Open, where he is gearing up in his bid to crack the quarter-finals at a major for the first time in his career. Despite dropping serve twice, the 26-year-old Australian produced a confident, counter-punching display sweep past World No. 435 Leandro Riedi 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 in one hour, 33 minutes. De Minaur, the 10-time ATP Tour is into his sixth major quarter-final, and third at the US Open, but he has never advanced beyond this stage.

“I’m super proud of what I’m doing,” De Minaur said. “Ultimately, this is where I want to be, playing for the big titles, I want to be in contention. I’m putting myself in the right places. I’ve got another great opportunity coming up in the quarter-finals, I’m gonna go out and have a swing.”

By far his biggest weapon, Riedi was unable to harness his forehand and use it to full effect against De Minaur’s relentless defence. Even though he hit 20 winners throughout the clash, Riedi also leaked 39 unforced errors. Agencies

