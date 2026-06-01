Alex Lanier Stuns Loh in Three-Game Thriller to Claim Historic Singapore Open Crown

Hong Kong: Alex Lanier spoiled the homecoming dream of Loh Kean Yew on Sunday, battling back from a game down to defeat the Singaporean star 17-21, 21-15, 21-14 and capture the men's singles title at the Singapore Open.

The victory marked another significant milestone in the rapid rise of the 21-year-old Frenchman, who secured his second BWF Super 750 crown and became the first French men's singles player to win the prestigious tournament.

For Loh, the defeat was a heartbreaking end to a memorable week. The former world champion had been bidding to become the first Singaporean to lift the men's singles trophy at the home event since 1962, with a packed arena firmly behind him throughout the final.

The result capped a superb week for Lanier and confirmed his growing status among badminton's brightest young talents, while Loh was left to reflect on a valiant run that came agonisingly short of ending Singapore's 64-year wait for a home men's singles champion.

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