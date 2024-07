Calgary: India’s challenge at the Canada Open, a BWF Super 500 badminton tournament, ended with Priyanshu Rajawat’s straight-game loss to France’s Alex Lanier in the men’s singles semifinals. The 22-year-old went down 17-21, 10-21 to 37th ranked Frenchman in 45 minutes at the Markin MacPhail Centre late on Saturday. IANS

