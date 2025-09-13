Alexander Isak to play reduced minutes at start, confirms Arne Slot

New Delhi: Liverpool head coach Arne Slot confirmed that striker Alexander Isak, who signed for Liverpool for a British transfer record fee on deadline day, confirmed the Swedish striker will be confined to reduced minutes for the time being.

Isak forced a move away from Newcastle United and hence has not been playing competitive football since last season ended. He was not a part of Eddie Howe’s pre-season squad that toured South Asia and has not played a single minute in three league games this season.

Slot commended Swedish head coach Jon Dalhl Tomasson for his cautious approach by not playing Isak in the two games during the international break and confirmed he will be getting the same treatment by Liverpool, which will see the 25-year-old ease into the first team.

“First of all I think the Swedish manager, Jon Dahl Tomasson, deserves a big, big, big compliment because he gets one of the best, maybe the best striker in the world in and needs to play two very important games for his country, but understands if he would play him twice for 90 minutes the player would have probably been injured for multiple weeks. That is not always easy for a manager, that he takes care of the interest of the player, so he deserves a big compliment for that and we will treat Alex the same as they did.

“So, don’t expect him every single game 90 minutes on the pitch – that’s definitely not going to happen in the upcoming weeks. He missed a proper pre-season, I think he missed three or four months of team sessions, so now we have to build him up gradually with us playing so many games and [having] very little training time,” said Slot in his pre-game conference. IANS

