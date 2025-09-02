Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunner seals win for Liverpool over Arsenal

Liverpool: Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunning late free-kick kept Liverpool’s perfect start to the 2025/26 Premier League season intact, sealing a hard-fought 1-0 win over title contenders Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday. In a clash between last season’s top two sides -both defending flawless records - it was always likely to be decided by fine margins. That moment of brilliance arrived in the 83rd minute, when Szoboszlai unleashed a curling effort from over 30 yards out, bending the ball past David Raya and in off the post to spark wild celebrations at the Kop end. Agencies

