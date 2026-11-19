Turin: Alexander Zverev qualified for the semi-finals at this year’s ATP Finals after the World No. 1 defeated Ben Shelton in a round-robin clash.

The German produced an impressive display to take down Shelton 6-2, 7-6(4) in a one-hour, 34-minute victory, guaranteeing his spot in the last four.

Zverev is making his ninth appearance at the prestigious season-ending event, having lifted the trophy in London in 2018 before triumphing in Turin in 2021. The German is now in the semi-finals of the event for the fifth time, after 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2024, according to ATP stats.

Shelton, who is competing at the season finale for a second consecutive year, is now 1-1 in the John McEnroe group. The American claimed his first ATP Finals win on Sunday, edging Arthur Fils. He will now turn his attention to a clash with Rafael Jodar on Thursday.

Zverev was off to a fast start to the first set inside a packed Inalpi Arena. The 29-year-old broke Shelton’s serve in the first game to seize control and closed out the set soon after his second break of the American’s serve in the fifth game to lead 4-1.

The second set was a hard-fought affair dominated by serve. Zverev carved out the first break point of the set at 4-4, 15/40, and converting that would have allowed him to serve for the match. But Shelton fended both off with a decisive volley, then an ace to eventually lead 5-4.

However, Zverev held firm in the tie-break and arrowed a fiery forehand pass to complete a straight-set win and earn his tour-leading 67th victory of the season, ATP reports.

Competing against one of the most formidable servers on the Tour, Zverev’s own delivery was equally impressive inside the Inalpi Arena. The 29-year-old dropped only 10 points behind his serve (won 47 of 57 points), while unleashing 14 aces to Shelton’s 15. (IANS)

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