Turin: Ben Shelton defeated Arthur Fils to register his first win in ATP Finals as he overcame the Frenchman by 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 at the Inalpi Arena here.

Having new coach Carlos Ferrero in his player box for the first time, Shelton overcame a second-set dip to clinch an hour-and-58-minute win to start the tournament on a high note.

“That was really intense, especially in the first set,” Shelton said, as quoted by ATP. “The balls were a bit older. I don’t know that I’ve played that many rallies out there on Tour on a court this fast. So it was physical, really physical. A tough contest.

“I was breathing hard after pretty much every point, and I‘m excited to get started in a match like that. Everything wasn’t perfect, but my overall level was good, and I thought it was a great match. I will be able to build on this week,” he added.

This was Shelton’s second year at the ATP Finals, but the American has marked his maiden win in the tournament, after having lost all of his group stage matches last year.

He is now 3-1 up against Fils in their head-to-head battles, with his only loss against the Frenchman coming in the Tokyo quarterfinal in 2024. The third-seed Shelton will now be up against Alexander Zverev or Rafael Jodar on Tuesday.

“It means a lot,” Shelton said on his first ATP Finals win. “Especially doing it in the first match of the round robin, giving myself a little bit of momentum to move forwards is huge. All the matches are really tough here, so it can be an uphill battle if you get behind early. For me to get my first win here in front of this crowd is amazing.”

Shelton used his power extremely well to take the opening set without even facing a break point and broke the Frenchman twice in the opener. Fils dug deep in the second set and earned a decisive break to go 5-3 up before holding and taking the game in the decider.

Shelton raised the ante and took a 3-0 lead with a break up in the third set before holding his serves and winning the match with a 6-3 set win. “It was awesome for me,” Shelton said, with his father Bryan and Shelton being together courtside.

“Obviously my box does look a little different now. I’m super excited. I think that I have some brilliant tennis minds in my corner. Some great motivators. Some guys that are hungry and excited to be out here. We’re a motivated team, so let’s see what we can do this week and also in the future moving forward.”

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz looked in ominous form on Monday as he began his bid to win the ATP Finals for the first time by cruising past Frances Tiafoe in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

World number three Alcaraz took just over an hour to deal with American Tiafoe and show why he is the favourite to win the whole thing in Turin, where he was the beaten finalist last year. Agencies

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