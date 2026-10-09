Alexander Zverev eyes Shanghai Masters glory and historic No. 1 ATP ranking breakthrough

Shanghai: Alexander Zverev’s remarkable 2026 campaign has brought him closer than ever to the summit of men’s tennis, but the German believes the foundation of his success lies away from the spotlight.

The 29-year-old German has reached new heights in 2026, winning two major titles and moving to within touching distance of becoming the 30th player to rise to No. 1 in the history of the ATP Rankings (since 1973).

Yet as Zverev prepares to begin his Shanghai campaign against Wu Yibing on Friday, his thoughts are less about rankings and more about the people who have remained alongside him throughout his journey.

“We have all been fighting and working extremely hard for the same goals, and to achieve it together is even more special,” Zverev told ATP Media.

Among those closest to him, his father remains the most important figure in his player box, a relationship Zverev says gives him a sense of familiarity and stability during the demands of the season.

“I think the number one reference point in my box is always my father. I think that is what I am most used to, most of the time,” he said.

For Zverev, however, the value of his inner circle goes beyond technical guidance. He believes having people who know him deeply allows disagreements and difficult periods to be put into perspective without losing sight of their shared ambitions.

“But I think it is important to have these close people because through tough moments you can have an argument and in the next moment you are still fighting for the same things,” he said.

“It is extremely important to have this kind of support and to have the people that know you best fighting for those things.” IANS

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