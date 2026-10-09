Djokovic looks to ‘build momentum’ for Shanghai Masters from ‘phenomenal’ Beijing week

Shanghai, Oct 8: Serbian great Novak Djokovic is looking to feed off the “phenomenal week” he had in Beijing as he enters the Shanghai Masters for another tournament in China.

Djokovic captured his first tour-level title of the 2026 season after winning the China Open, which was also his 102nd tour-level title. He defeated reigning French Open and US Open champion Alexander Zverev in the Beijing quarterfinals before Daniil Medvedev defaulted in the semifinal when the Serb was three points away from the win.

He also received a walkover in the final against Alex de Minaur, who retired due to a thigh injury, but Djokovic had already won the first set 7-6(3) and was 0-1 down in the second.

“It was a phenomenal week for me, Beijing, the best week of this year, no doubt,” Djokovic said in his pre-tournament press conference in Shanghai. “I’m trying to build momentum on that here in Shanghai as well, use the confidence, and hopefully have another great deep run in this tournament, another tournament in China where I’ve done very well in my career.

“I enjoy playing in China. I’ve said it many times, the fans, the support has been tremendous. Last week it was really something remarkable, very special in terms of the support and love that I’ve been getting from people on the stadium and outside. So, that kind of energy that I really always need as a player on the court, I try to use and perform as best as I can,” he added. IANS

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