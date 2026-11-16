Alexander Zverev Opens ATP Finals Campaign with Dominant Win Over Rafael Jodar

TurinAlexander Zverev beats debutant Rafael Jodar 6-4, 6-4 to make a winning start to his ATP Finals campaign in Turin.: World No.1 Alexander Zverev started off his ATP Finals charge with a strong 6-4, 6-4 win over debutant Rafael Jodar at the Inalpi Arena here on Sunday.

The former two-time ATP Finals winner used his backhand and serves well to down the 20-year-old Spaniard and move 1-0 up in his Group at the year-end tournament. He broke Jodar twice in the match and saved both the break points as he won in 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Jodar first saved two break points in his third service game, but was then found wanting when Zverev settled into his game. Zverev broke first to go up at 4-3, unleashing a backhand winner down the line to convert his third opportunity.

He was under the pump while closing the set on his serve at 5-4 but unleashed his serves to hold and win the set. As per Infosys ATP Stats, Zverev landed 88 per cent of his first serves in the opening set and was extremely accurate with his serves as he did not register a double fault.

In the next one, the Spaniard looked to bounce back and also showed some glimpses of it. However, Jodar could not inspire a comeback against the German, who is now a two-time Grand Slam winner. Zverev, who was playing his second match as World No.1, then also showed power on his forehand in the second set and beat Jodar for the second time in as many meetings.

Zverev, who had previously never won a Grand Slam title, ended his long wait this year after he became the champion at Roland Garros and then at the US Open. He was also assured the Year-End World No.1.

Zverev will next be in action on Tuesday against Ben Shelton or Arthur Fils, against whom he has been drawn in the Group apart from Jodar. IANS

Also Read: Portugal falls to Denmark as Sweden and Austria rise in Nations League