ATP Finals: Alcaraz, Medvedev in same group; Zverev gets tough draw

NEW DELHI: All eyes will be on World No. 1 Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz when the season-ending ATP Finals get underway in Turin, Italy, on November 15. In the absence of two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner, who has been out of action due to a knee injury since his triumph at Wimbledon in July, Germany’s Zverev and Spain’s Alcaraz will be the two main contenders for the title. Both players learn their fate when the group-stage draw ceremony was held on Thursday.

Zverev, who has won the season-ending tournament twice in 2018 and 2021, headlines John McEnroe Group which also has US Open runner-up Ben Shelton, Frenchman Arthur Fils and rising Spanish star Rafael Jodar. In the Ivan Lendl Group, Alcaraz is joined by fellow former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, French Open runner-up Flavio Cobolli and USA’s Frances Tiafoe.

The 23-year-old Alcaraz will be aiming for his first ATP Finals title in his fourth appearance at the event. His best performance so far has been a runner-up finish last year after losing to Sinner in the final. After being after being out of action for a lengthy period due to a wrist injury, the Spaniard has won titles in Tokyo, Vienna and Paris since his return at the US Open. His toughest challenger in the group stage will be World No. 5 Medvedev. The Russian is the ATP Finals 2020 champion.

While American No. 1 Shelton will make his second appearance, the quartet of Fils, Cobolli, Jodar and Tiafoe will make its tournament debut.

The doubles draw was also announced in which top seeds and defending champion Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten headline Todd Woodbridge Group with Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic, Theo Arribage/Albano Olivetti and Orlando Luz/Rafael Matos. Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski lead Mark Woodforde Group with Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos, Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori and Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz. Agencies

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