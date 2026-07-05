Alexandra Eala Stuns Defending Champion Swiatek to Script Philippine Wimbledon History

LONDON: Reigning champion Iga Swiatek was dumped out of Wimbledon in the third round on Saturday as an inspired Alexandra Eala created more history for the Philippines with a straight-sets victory on Centre Court.

Eala edged a dramatic 84-minute first set before powering to a 7-6 (11/9), 6-2 victory over a stunned Swiatek on Centre Court to reach the last 16.

“It’s difficult to describe. I’m in the second week of a Slam and it’s incredible for me,” said Eala.

It is six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek’s earliest exit from a major tournament since another third-round defeat, by Yulia Putintseva, also at Wimbledon two years ago.

The 21-year-old Eala became the first player from the Philippines to reach the third round of a Grand Slam event in the Open era by defeating Maya Joint on Thursday.

But the 29th seed was not overawed by taking on six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek, notching her second win in three meetings with the Polish third seed.

“I’m really emotional and maybe for someone like Iga who has won so many Slams, or someone like Serena or Venus (Williams), this achievement might seem small,” Eala added.

“But for someone who grew up in the Philippines... I trained with my mother and my grandfather every day after school with ruffled socks and chubby cheeks... so for her this is everything.”

The left-hander, who had only won one match at a Slam before this week, will next face former runner-up Jasmine Paolini on Monday.

Eala will be bidding to become the first player from the Philippines to reach a singles Grand Slam quarter-final since Felicisimo Ampon at the 1953 French Open. Agencies

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