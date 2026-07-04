Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez retires from international football after World Cup exit

Vancouver: Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez has confirmed his retirement from international football after his side were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup with a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in the Round of 32 at the BC Place on Friday.

The 35-year-old announced his decision after the final whistle, bringing an end to a distinguished international career that spanned 12 years. During that period, Mahrez made 120 appearances for Algeria and scored 40 goals, establishing himself as one of the country’s most influential footballers.

Reflecting on Algeria’s elimination, Mahrez admitted the result was difficult to accept.

“The goal was to progress, and I think it was a game that was within our reach. We conceded two goals on mistakes, and at this level, we pay dearly for that,” he said after the match. Agencies

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