Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta to miss Norway clash due to hamstring injury

NEW YORK: Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta will miss Sunday’s World Cup last-16 game against Norway with a hamstring injury, a source at the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) told AFP on Thursday.

He is not expected to play again in the tournament, unless Brazil reach the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, the source added.

Paqueta, who has started alongside Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes in midfield, suffered the injury during Brazil’s dramatic 2-1 win over Japan in Houston on Monday. Agencies

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