Algeria Qualifies for 2026 FIFA World Cup with 3-0 Win Over Somalia

NEW DELHI: Algeria qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 3-0 win against Somalia in their qualifier at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium on Thursday.

Mohamed Amoura scored a brace for the Desert Foxes while Riyad Mahrez also found the net to guide their team to a comprehensive win.

The win solidifies Algeria’s lead at the top of Group G with 22 points from nine matches (Seven wins, one draw and one loss). Agencies

