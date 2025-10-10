New Zealand look for first win of tournament against upbeat Bangladesh

GUWAHATI: A winless New Zealand will look to open its account in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 when it plays an upbeat Bangladesh on Friday at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

A few drops of rain fell around the venue on the eve of the match, with the forecast predicting showers in the lead-up to the toss. But as it stands, a match should take place in front of the usually sparsely-crowded stands.

The two sides have met four times – all in 2022 – where the White Ferns won twice, the other games being washed out. Their clashes include a World Cup match where Suzie Bates’ unbeaten half-century had helped the White Ferns coast to a nine-wicket win.

But Bates’ form could be concerning coming into this match. The veteran is yet to score a run in the tournament as New Zealand’s batting has largely depended on Sophie Devine’s individual brilliance. The skipper’s century against Australia and 85 against South Africa were in losing causes.

However, with spin-friendly conditions on offer, bowlers like Amelia Kerr and Eden Carson will be raring to go and put pressure on an already debilitated Bangladesh batting line-up, which too has so far depended on individuals stepping up.

For the Tigresses, Sobhana Mostary and low-order batter Rabeya Khan helped put up a fighting total against England a few days ago at the same ground after Rubya Haider’s maiden ODI fifty had carried them to victory against Pakistan in Colombo.

Bangladesh will pin its hopes of getting early breakthroughs through its spinner and pacer Marufa Akter.

Marufa couldn’t complete her quota of 10 overs in the last game due to cramps, but she was seen bowling at the nets on Thursday. She was sent back to the dressing room before others, after a chat with head coach Sarwar Imran, and told to relax ahead of the match against the Ferns.

Amelia Kerr, New Zealand allrounder, said in a pre-match press meet, "I think they’ve got a really good bowling attack and being accurate on these wickets and trying to build pressure is something all teams are trying to do. And Bangladesh did that really well against England. So, I think being really disciplined with the bat, you have to sum up conditions really quickly and then work out what your best game plan is."

Nahida Akter, Vice Captain of Bangladesh, said that every match in the World Cup is challenging. |There is nothing easy about it. We always have to overcome difficult situations. Because no team will give us anything easy. That is how we are preparing. If we can play a little better than the way we played in the last match, I think it will be good. Marufa Akter is also fit and she is expected to play on Friday." Agencies

