All About Paris Olympic 2024 Games in brief

Beaugrand, Yee win gold in Triathlon

After a couple of postponements and disruptions over the poor quality of water in the Seine River for the swimming section of the competitions, Cassandre Beaugrand of France and Alex Yee of Great Britain won the women's and men's Triathlon titles in the Olympic Games here on Wednesday.

Both came up with brilliant tactical races to emerge winners in their respective events -- Beaugrand winning the first gold for France in the Triathlon. World No.1 Beaugrand ran a beautifully tactical race to finish first with an overall timing of 1:54:55, finishing ahead of Julie Derron of Switzerland, who clocked 1:55:01. Great Britain's Beth Potter took the bronze medal with a timing of 1:55:10.

In the men's section, Alex Yee was trailing New Zealand's Hayden Wilde before making a late surge in the men's section of the event, a grueling mix of stamina and speed that involves 1.5 km swimming, 40km cycling and 10km running.

Nadal, Alcaraz reach quarters

Spain’s dream team of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic men’s tennis doubles with a 6-4 6-7 10-2 defeat of Dutchmen Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof at Roland Garros.

France set up Argentina showdown in football knockout

France set up a potentially explosive quarterfinal showdown with Argentina in the men’s Olympic football tournament after beating New Zealand 3-0 in its final group game.

Argentina had sealed its last-eight spot earlier and France joined it in the knockout phase with Jean-Philippe Mateta, Desire Doue and Arnaud Kalimuendo scoring for the host against New Zealand in Marseille.

France finish on top of Group A with three wins out of three and no goals conceded, with the United States going through as runners-up after seeing off Guinea 3-0, Kevin Paredes scoring twice.

That means Thierry Henry’s French side will take on Argentina in Bordeaux on Friday after the South Americans, two-time gold medallists, went through in second place in Group B thanks to a 2-0 win over Ukraine in Lyon.

Djokovic reaches quarterfinals

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reached the Olympic singles quarterfinals for a record fourth time by beating Germany’s Dominic Koepfer 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday but looked in the mood to go much deeper in the tournament.

For all his 24 Grand Slam titles and countless other accolades, the Olympics has never been especially kind to the 37-year-old for whom a bronze medal remains his only souvenir.

USA win 3,000th Olympic medal

The United States claimed its 3,000th Olympic medal when Regan Smith and Katharine Berkoff won silver and bronze in the women’s 100m backstroke on Tuesday night, but it has struggled to reach the top step of the swimming podium at La Defense Arena. While the US has now won 3,000 medals in Summer and Winter Olympics combined, no other country has even half that tally.

Biles leads USA to women’s gymnastics team gold

Simone Biles led USA to a gold medal win in the women’s artistic gymnastics team event at the Paris Olympics. The USA totalled a 171.296 to finish on top, Italy took the silver woth 165.494. Brazil won the bronze, a historic first, with a finals score of 164.497.It’s the fourth win for America in the team event, having taken the titles at Atlanta 1996, London 2012 and Rio 2016. On the other hand, this is Italy’s only second medal in women’s gymnastics team event, their last came in 1928, a silver in the inaugural staging of the event.

Italy claim gold in women’s fencing

Top-ranked Italy silenced a partisan crowd as they claimed the women’s epee gold medal by beating arch rivals France 30-29 in a high-octane, sudden-death contest. Poland took the bronze medal by beating China 32-31.

McKeown extends reign, Wiffen toast of Ireland

Australian dominator Kaylee McKeown crushed Regan Smith to extend her reign over the 100 metres backstroke before Irish trailblazer Daniel Wiffen became his nation's first man to win an Olympic swimming medal with 800m freestyle gold.

Great Britain capped the night session on day four by defending their men's 4x200 metres freestyle relay crown at a heaving La Defense Arena.

Britain's late triumph was their first gold medal of the Paris swimming meet and condemned the United States to a second straight day without a title.

Instead, Americans had to settle for minor medals in all three events as Australia extended their lead at the top of the table with four titles to the U.S. team's two.

