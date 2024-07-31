Paris Olympics 2024: Rafael Nadal And Carlos Alcaraz Advances To Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

PARIS: Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's doubles event at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday night.

The Spanish duo registered a hard-fought 6-4, 6-7 (2), 10-2 win over the Dutch pair of Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof in the second round match played on the clay courts of Roland Garros.

“A dream come true for me, playing on the same side of the net with Rafa, learning from him," Alcaraz said. “It is unbelievable. … I’m trying to enjoy my time with him.”

This resounding win comes in the backdrop of Nadal's singles defeat at the hands of rival Novak Djokovic and Alcaraz's win against Griekspoor.