Paris Olympics 2024: Rafael Nadal And Carlos Alcaraz Advances To Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

PARIS: Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's doubles event at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday night.
The Spanish duo registered a hard-fought 6-4, 6-7 (2), 10-2 win over the Dutch pair of Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof in the second round match played on the clay courts of Roland Garros.
“A dream come true for me, playing on the same side of the net with Rafa, learning from him," Alcaraz said. “It is unbelievable. … I’m trying to enjoy my time with him.”
This resounding win comes in the backdrop of Nadal's singles defeat at the hands of rival Novak Djokovic and Alcaraz's win against Griekspoor.
The interesting Spanish combination of youth and experience produced a dazzling display of tennis and showed exceptional team-work as it did not look like a pairing that never had played together until this event.
They displayed moments of camaraderie as they discussed strategy between points. Both of them looked formidable at the net and the duo celebrated with each other more often than not.
“We are trying to enjoy (ourselves) as much as possible. We are not doubles players, so we are not used to playing doubles. The only way to make that work well is to play with happiness, with energy and with high energy," Nadal said. “We have a good relationship outside the court, so that helps.”
As has been the case in tennis at the Paris Olympics, all eyes were focused on 38-year-old Nadal, winner of 22 Grand Slam titles and two gold medals, and the 21-year-old Alcaraz, who already has four Grand Slam titles under his belt, including from the French Open last month and Wimbledon this month.
Nadal and Alcaraz will lock horns against the fourth-seeded American team of Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram on Wednesday for a semifinal berth.
Krajicek and Ram defeated Thiago Monteiro and Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Tuesday.
ALSO READ: Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Pulls Off Stunning Comeback To Progress To Men's Doubles Quarterfinals
ALSO WATCH: