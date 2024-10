New Delhi: The All India Tennis Association (AITA) unveiled an exciting slate of international tennis tournaments set to take place in India in the first quarter of 2025. The schedule includes 13 major events, comprising four ATP Challengers and a prestigious WTA 125 event, with a total prize pool of nearly Rs 10 crore and 1100 ranking points up for grabs. IANS

Also Read: The system lacks accountability and transparency, says Somdev Devvarman after taking AITA to court

Also Watch: