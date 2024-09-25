Assam: Phaagun Jyoti wins quadruple titles in AATA-NETF Junior Tennis Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Phaagun Jyoti, representing All Assam Tennis Association (AATA) complex, lifted four titles in the AATA-NETF Junior Tennis Tournament which concluded in the city on Monday. Phaagun won girls under 10, 12, 14 singles and girls under 14 doubles titles in the meet. Jayaditya Singh, also from AATA complex, won the triple crown (boys under 12 and 14 singles and boys under 14 doubles) in the same tournament.

The tournament was organised for the first time between AATA complex and North East Tennis Foundation (NETF) to improve the match temperament, skills of the junior budding players. Around 70 players from both the clubs participated in the tournament. The general secretary of AATA Ankush Dutta attended the closing ceremony and also distributed the prizes.

