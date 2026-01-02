All ISL clubs, except Jamshedpur FC, seek clarification from AIFF for ISL participation

NEW DELHI: Thirteen Indian Super League (ISL) clubs have sought clarification and assurances from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) before confirming their participation for the 2025-26 ISL season.

The AIFF had sent a letter to the clubs on Wednesday asking them to acknowledge their participation in the shortened 2025-26 season of the league by Thursday, January 1.

In reply, the clubs, except Jamshedpur FC, said they may be willing to take part in the league subject to confirmations “in a manner consistent with the principles of transparency, financial prudence, proportionality, and long-term sustainability as contemplated under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025 (“NSGA”) and also as per the discussions with the AIFF coordination committee and the clubs.”

The ISL, which normally begins by September of the Indian football calendar year, is yet to kick off due to the lack of a commercial partner for the league. Agencies

Also Read: Barcelona derby and no Mbappe for Real Madrid as La Liga returns for New Year