‘All Time Great’: La Liga pays tribute to Sunil Chhetri

New Delhi: La Liga paid tribute to Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri by terming him ‘all time great’ after the star striker announced that he will retire after the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Kuwait on June 6.

La Liga’s official Instagram handle shared a tribute post for Chhetri with a captain, “An All Time Great! An Indian Legend!”

Chhetri stands tall with the third most international goals (94 in 150 matches) among the currently active players, only behind Leonel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He is also the most capped Indian footballer and has received the Arjuna Award and Padma Shri Award from the Indian government. IANS

Also Read: Sunil Chhetri’s ‘final’ message to home fans for farewell match...;‘Come in numbers and enjoy the game’

Also Watch: