Alvaro Carreras denies reports of Real Madrid dressing-room bust-up

Madrid: Real Madrid defender Alvaro Carreras has denied reports of a dressing-room bust-up, saying recent claims about him “do not correspond to reality”. The 23-year-old, who joined from Benfica last summer, has fallen out of favour with coach Alvaro Arbeloa in recent weeks.

Spanish radio station Onda Cero reported that Carreras had been struck by a teammate following an argument between La Liga games against Alaves and Real Betis. Carreras responded with a statement on social media. “In recent days, certain insinuations and comments have arisen about me that do not correspond to reality,” he wrote. “My commitment to this club and to the coaches has been absolute from day one and will continue to be so. “Regarding the incident with a teammate, it’s a minor, isolated matter that’s already been resolved. My relationship with the whole team is very good. Hala Madrid!” (IANS)

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