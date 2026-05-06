Sevilla beat Real Sociedad to escape La Liga relegation zone

Seville: Real Sociedad suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Sevilla FC. An early second-half strike from Alexis proved decisive, leaving the txuri urdin with only the slimmest of chances of securing fifth place. La Real began brightly but found it difficult to turn possession into clear opportunities. Sevilla, spurred on by the urgency of their situation and the backing of their home crowd, looked more threatening before the break, although their chances were distance that Remiro dealt with comfortably.

The second half began with a good opportunity for Real Sociedad as Oskarsson delivered a cross that Oyarzabal just failed to reach. But Sevilla made the most of their first real chance, with Alexis putting the hosts ahead.

From that point on, Real Sociedad were flat in attack and never managed to create the kind of openings that might have brought an equaliser. A defeat that all but ends their hopes of finishing fifth. Four matches remain as they aim to close the season as strongly as possible. IANS

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