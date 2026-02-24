Alyssa Healy to Lead Australia in Final ODI Series Against India

Brisbane: Australia have turned their attention to the 50-over format as they seek a response in the multi-format contest against India, with retiring captain Alyssa Healy set to headline several changes for Tuesday’s first ODI in Brisbane.

After conceding the T20I leg 2–1, the hosts are poised to reshuffle their XI for the 50-over games. Healy will return to the top of the order, replacing Georgia Voll, and is expected to partner with regular opener Phoebe Litchfield. Leg-spinner Alana King is also in line for her first appearance of the series, likely coming in for fellow wrist-spinner Georgia Wareham, while Grace Harris has not been included in the ODI squad.

In a notable move, Healy is not expected to resume wicketkeeping duties during her farewell series. Instead, Beth Mooney will continue with the gloves, a decision understood to have been made for continuity after Mooney kept throughout the T20Is and with an eye on Australia’s upcoming Caribbean tour.

Healy, who holds a world-record 275 dismissals as a wicketkeeper and has been Australia’s first-choice glovewoman since 2014, has not kept since the end of WBBL-11. IANS

Also Read: Hetmyer, Powell, and Rutherford Lead West Indies to Dominant Win Over Zimbabwe