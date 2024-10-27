American Ben Shelton to face Perricard in Swiss Indoors final

BASEL: American Ben Shelton, the No 6 seed, reached the final of the Swiss Indoors by beating Frenchman Arthur Fils, the No 7 seed, 6-3, 7-6 (9) here on Saturday. It is the third ATP final of Shelton’s young career, and his second of 2024, having won his previous two finals in Houston this year and Tokyo last season.

Despite a straight-set victory, it was a tightly contested match, with Fils failing to convert four set points in the second-set breaker.

He will face Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the final on Sunday. Perricard beat the fourth seed Holger Rune 7-6, 6-4. Agencies

