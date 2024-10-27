Guwahati: Huge victory for Gauhati Town Club in GSA A Division Football

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Town Club (GTC) thrashed Young Amateur Club 6-0 in the GSA A Division Football held at the Nehru Stadium here today. It is the biggest victory margin by a club in this edition of the League. Sanathoi Singh opened the account for GTC on five minute and two minutes later N Binan Singh double the lead. Before the lemon break N Binan Singh increased the margin scoring a nice goal in the 27th minute. The second half witnessed three more goals which were scored by NN Henry Singh (60 and 63) and Amar Bahadur Bhujel (93).

Sunday’s game: Dynamo Club vs FC Green Valley.

