American Cole Hocker wins men’s 1,500m gold at Paris Olympics

Paris: American Cole Hocker produced a barnstorming finish to clinch gold in the men’s 1,500m at the Paris Olympics. Hocker passed defending champion Jakob Ingebrigsten of Norway and Britain’s reigning world champion Josh Kerr in the final stretch to win in an Olympic record time of 3 minutes, 27.65 seconds. Hocker’s time beat the previous Olympic record of 3:28.32 set by Jakob Ingebrigsten at the Tokyo Games three years ago. Kerr took silver in 3:27.79 while American Yared Nuguse also finished strongly to take bronze in 3:27.80. IANS

