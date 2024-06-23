American fifth seed Tommy Paul to face Lorenzo Musetti in Queen’s final

LONDON: American fifth seed Tommy Paul beat compatriot Sebastian Korda 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the semifinals at the Queen's Club Championships on Saturday and will face Italian Lorenzo Musetti for the title on Sunday.

Paul becomes the first American finalist at Queen's since an all-American final in 2010, when Sam Querrey beat Mardy Fish to lift the trophy.

The 27-year-old, who was the only seeded player in the semifinal lineup, has reached the second ATP 500 final of his career.

He will face Musetti in the final after the Italian moved past Australia's Jordan Thompson 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 earlier on Saturday.

"It was one of the toughest matches of the week," Musetti said. "Jordan was playing amazing, especially in the second and third sets. It was a really tough match. I am really proud of my achievement. I love this sport."

Musetti has reached his first ATP Tour final on grass to complete the set of finals on all three surfaces.

He joins Matteo Berrettini, Andreas Seppi and Lorenzo Sonego as the only Italians to reach ATP Tour finals on clay, grass and hard courts. Agencies

