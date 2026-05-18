Amina Orfi Makes History with World Championship Win, Mostafa Asal Retains Men’s Title

New Delhi: Egypt celebrated a landmark evening in world squash as teenage prodigy Amina Orfi and World No.1 Mostafa Asal emerged victorious at the 2026 CIB Palm Hills PSA World Championships in Giza.

Competing in front of a home crowd at Golf Central Palm Hills, Orfi produced one of the most memorable performances in recent women’s squash history, while Asal delivered a dominant display to successfully defend his men’s title.

The spotlight firmly belonged to Orfi, who stunned eight-time world champion Nour ElSherbini in an epic five-game battle to become the youngest women’s world champion ever. The 18-year-old prevailed 6-11, 11-6, 11-9, 7-11, 14-12 in a gripping contest that stretched to 106 minutes and saw her save two championship points in the deciding game.

The triumph rewrites the record books for the Egyptian teenager, who surpasses ElSherbini as the youngest player to capture the women’s world title. Orfi’s breakthrough also prevented ElSherbini from claiming what would have been an unprecedented ninth World Championship crown. The final now stands as the longest women’s World Championship match played under the modern point-a-rally scoring system to 11 and ranks among the lengthiest women’s professional squash matches ever recorded. IANS

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