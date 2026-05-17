Velavan Senthilkumar, Joshna Chinappa Clinch Double Titles at National Doubles Squash Championships in Chennai

Chennai: Velavan Senthilkumar and Joshna Chinappa recorded a ‘double’ each in the 3rd National Doubles Squash Championships in Chennai on Saturday, clinching the mixed title together after bagging the men’s and women’s doubles crowns with their respective partners. Senthilkumar-Joshna, the top seed, defeated second-seeded Abhay Singh-Rathika Seelan 11-7, 11-9 in a keenly-contested final at the Indian Squash Academy.

Earlier, Abhay and Senthilkumar, the top seed, won the men’s doubles crown for a third straight year, by beating second-seeded Rahul Baitha-Suraj Kumar Chand 11-8, 11-5 in the title-round.

In the day’s first match, top seed Joshna-Rathika beat Janet Vidhi-Pooja Arthi 11-8, 11-4 in the women’s doubles final. IANS

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