Amruta Pujari clinches silver at U-23 World Wrestling Championships

Amruta Pujari wins silver in the women’s 72kg category at the U-23 World Wrestling Championships, taking India’s medal tally to three.New Delhi: Indian grappler Amruta Pujari clinched a silver medal in the women’s 72 kg weight category at the ongoing Under-23 World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas, the United States, on Saturday.

Building on an impressive campaign highlighted by two consecutive pinfall victories in the earlier rounds, Amruta faced a tough challenge in the final against Ukraine’s Iryna Zablotska. Despite a spirited effort, the Indian wrestler went down 0-6 in the gold-medal bout, settling for a hard-fought second place on the podium.

Amruta’s silver brings India’s overall medal count at the Championships to three. She joins Komal, who secured a bronze medal in the women’s 59 kg division, and Vishvajit More, who earlier made history by claiming India’s first-ever silver medal in the Greco-Roman (55 kg) event at the U-23 level.

Amruta reached the women's 72 kg final by pinning Wenjin Qiu in the semifinal to set up a summit clash with Ukraine's Iryna Zablotska.

Earlier, Komal had opened India's medal account in the women's wrestling at the U23 World Championships, bagging a bronze medal in the 59 kg category. IANS

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