Mumbai Indians and Mahela Jayawardene Part Ways After Disappointing IPL Season

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians and Mahela Jayawardene have mutually agreed to end their association as head coach, with the five-time Indian Premier League champions preparing for a change in leadership ahead of the next season.

The decision follows a disappointing 2026 campaign in which the franchise managed just four victories, with injuries, player availability issues and reported dressing-room unrest contributing to a difficult season. According to reports, the franchise has already shortlisted multiple candidates for the position, with interviews expected to take place in the coming week. Jayawardene is unlikely to continue with the Mumbai Indians in another capacity.

The departure brings the curtain down on a coaching tenure that delivered three IPL titles and established Jayawardene as one of the most successful figures in the franchise’s history. He first took charge in 2017, guiding Mumbai to championships in 2017, 2019 and 2020, including consecutive titles in the latter two seasons.

After stepping away from the head coach’s role, the former Sri Lanka captain served as Mumbai Indians’ global head of performance from 2022 to 2024, overseeing coaching, scouting and strategic planning across the franchise’s international teams. He returned as head coach in 2024 under a two-plus-one-year arrangement. Mumbai reached the playoffs in 2025 before slipping to ninth place in 2026. IANS

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