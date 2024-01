ANA Cricket Academy win against Icon Sports Academy in U-14 All Assam Prize Money Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: ANA Cricket Academy won against Icon Sports Academy in the U-14 All Assam Prize Money Cricket tournament held at the Latasil ground here today. Rode on Rakesh Deka’s (85, 4X13) half century knock, ANA Cricket Academy scored 244-5 in 40 overs. Parash Pragyan Das (38) also contributed with the bat and Adrij Dutta bagged 3-27. Icon Sports Academy bowled out 180 in 35 overs. Paritosh Kumar (51) scored a half century.

