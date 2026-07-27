Anahat Singh becomes first Indian World Junior squash champion

Nigara-on-the-Lake: Anahat Singh made history on Saturday, becoming the first Indian to be crowned World Junior squash champion when she won the women’s title in the World Squash Junior Individual Championships at Nigara-on-the-Lake in Ontario, Canada.

World No 20 and top seed Anahat, who won a bronze medal by winning the semifinal in the competition last year, defeated Egyptian second seed Ruqayya Salem 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 in the women’s final to claim the biggest title of her career so far.

Anahat also became the first non-Egyptian player to win the World Junior Squash Championship title since Amanda Sobhy in 2010. By winning the title on Saturday, she broke the 15-year title-winning streak of Egyptian players, which started in 2011.

On Friday night, Anahat Singh became the first Indian in 21 years to reach the final of the World Squash Junior Championships, defeating Egypt’s Barb Sameh in four games. She continued her brilliant season by defeating another Egyptian in the summit clash.

“I’m really happy. I played Barb a few months ago at the British Junior Open, and it was a close match like this, so I knew I’d have to play really well,” Anahat said after her semifinal win. “I didn’t play my best yesterday, and I knew I had to come out today and show what I can do on court. I’ve played in four World Juniors and lost in the quarters and semis, so reaching the final has made my parents and coaches really happy, but the tournament’s not over yet.” IANS

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