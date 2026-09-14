Anahat Singh Crashes Out of Qatar Classic After Fighting Loss to Tinne Gilis

Doha: Indian squash star Anahat Singh crashed out of the Qatar Classic after going down fighting to Belgian World No. 9 Tinne Gilis in a five-game thriller in the women’s second round of the USD 242,000 PSA Platinum event here on Sunday.

Anahat, ranked No. 20 in the world and fresh from winning the world junior championship in July, produced another impressive display against a higher-ranked opponent but could not complete the comeback after taking a two-game lead. IANS

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