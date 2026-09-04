Anahat Singh stuns Nele Gilis to reach London Squash Classic quarters

LONDON: Indian youngster Anahat Singh outlasted eighth seed Nele Gilis of Belgium in a three-game thriller to enter the quarterfinals at the London Squash Classic on Thursday. The Junior World Champion beat Gilis 13-10, 4-11, 11-8 in a match which lasted 39 minutes. She’ll now meet the winner of the Round of 16 match between Nardine Garas of Egypt and third seed Siva Subramaniam of Malaysia.

“I honestly don’t love it. It’s good to play something new, but there’s nothing new you do. Just bit more focus is needed. The city is very nice, I’ve been roaming around. It’s a bit tough to get used to the court and the lights but hope to play better in the next match,” the Indian said after the match. Agencies

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