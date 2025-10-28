Anahat Singh reaches Canadian Open quarters

NEW DELHI: Reigning national champion Anahat Singh upset world No. 20 Melissa Alves of France to enter the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open in Toronto. Continuing her impressive run, the 17-year-old from Delhi, ranked world No. 43, defeated sixth seed Alves 12-10, 12-10, 8-11, 11-2 in a 41-minute battle on Sunday. Anahat will next face second seed Tinne Gilis of Belgium for a place in the semifinals of the USD 96,250 PSA Silver event. Agencies

Also Read: Prithvi Shaw scores third-fastest First-Class double hundred by an Indian