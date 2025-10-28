Prithvi Shaw scores third-fastest First-Class double hundred by an Indian

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra opening batter Prithvi Shaw scored a double hundred during his side’s second-round Ranji Trophy match against Chandigarh on Monday.

Shaw got to the landmark in just 141 balls, in Maharashtra’s second innings of the match. This is now the third-fastest First-Class double ton by an Indian, only behind Ravi Shastri (123 balls vs Baroda in 1985) and Tanmay Agarwal (119 balls vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2024). Shaw was eventually dismissed for 222 off 156 balls.

This was Shaw’s first Ranji hundred for Maharashtra. He reached the three-figure mark in just 72 balls, marking his 14th First-Class hundred. In the first innings, he had scored eight off nine balls. In his Ranji debut for Maharashtra, he had scored a sparkling 75 in the second innings against Kerala after falling for a duck in the first essay. The 25-year-old had joined Maharashtra ahead of this domestic cricket season. He had sought a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from Mumbai to change teams, which was granted to him in late June.

Shaw was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji squad last season, with questions raised over his fitness and discipline. His last outing for the side came in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final in December 2024. Agencies

